Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 101,411 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February comprises 1.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,726,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFEB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,369. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18.

