Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December makes up approximately 0.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 27.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,512. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26.

