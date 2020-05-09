Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April comprises 1.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,137,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April by 2,645.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 283,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 273,462 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000.

PAPR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,046. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

