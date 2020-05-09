Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 34,179 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 1.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Separately, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $2,058,000.

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,275. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60.

