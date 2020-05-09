Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 2.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

PJAN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $29.20.

