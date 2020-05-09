Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,392. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

