Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 142.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,109,000 after acquiring an additional 417,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,551,000 after purchasing an additional 177,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,529,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,066,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.78. 3,183,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.88 and its 200-day moving average is $278.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

