Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Invests $238,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFEB. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BFEB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.66.

