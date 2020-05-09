Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Invests $447,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,544,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,809,000 after purchasing an additional 798,087 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,923. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

