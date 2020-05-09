Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Shares of KJAN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,280. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94.

