Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VB traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.21. 855,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

