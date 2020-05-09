Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 493,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after purchasing an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,667 shares of company stock worth $56,128,574 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.76. 1,052,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

