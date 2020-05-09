Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:BAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April accounts for approximately 0.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000.

BAPR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 20,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,110. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.