Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Reduces Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August comprises about 7.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PAUG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.