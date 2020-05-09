Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 311,084 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. 565,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,239. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

