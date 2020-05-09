Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 557 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,814. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

