Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 822 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 5.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 12.47% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJUL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of IJUL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 3,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

