Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

VNDA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 518,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,800. The company has a market capitalization of $609.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNDA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

