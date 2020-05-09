Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lifted by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 9.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 680,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,962,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.83. 1,244,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,392. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $118.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

