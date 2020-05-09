Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,137,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $44.00. 2,946,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

