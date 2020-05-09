Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.50. 16,326,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,940,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

