Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Holistic Financial Partners’ 10th Largest Position

Holistic Financial Partners cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,902. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

