Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,724,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 7.3% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,066,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. 1,519,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,384. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $95.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

