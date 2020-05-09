Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1,260.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Creative Planning owned 0.82% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $964,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.47. 3,647,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

