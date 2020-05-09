Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) PT Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VAR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

Shares of VAR traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.70. 581,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,606. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.5% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 69.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 851.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

