VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.66%.

NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 8,673,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,936. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEON. VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

