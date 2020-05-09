Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $11.17. 43,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,549. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.46. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

