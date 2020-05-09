VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.57.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 17.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

