ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Posts Earnings Results

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. 17,191,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,668,695. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.81. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. acquired 16,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

