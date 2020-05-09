Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.32. 3,352,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,709. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.37 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

