Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,202,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.13. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after buying an additional 4,637,546 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,476,000 after buying an additional 936,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,027,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,092,000 after buying an additional 91,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,743,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,408,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,259,000 after buying an additional 371,550 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

