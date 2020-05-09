Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Beach Investment Management LLC.

Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Vistra Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Vistra Energy by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.01. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Insiders bought 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

