Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 316,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,611. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $400.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.