Warburg Research Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.44 ($8.65).

FRA:SHA traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €6.98 ($8.12). The stock had a trading volume of 586,338 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.25. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

