Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Rating Reiterated by AltaCorp Capital

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at AltaCorp Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.67. 1,307,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 121,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

