Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $17.68. 1,488,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,930. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.24%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

