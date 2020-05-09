WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,837.50 ($24.17).

Several research analysts have commented on SMWH shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,705 ($35.58) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,210 ($29.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

SMWH traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) on Monday, hitting GBX 996 ($13.10). 1,219,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 584.04 ($7.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,094.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,019.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

