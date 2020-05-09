World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $163.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 70,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market cap of $497.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.13. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

