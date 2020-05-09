Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 79.39%. The company had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million.

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,513. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $46.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39.

In other news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XNCR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

