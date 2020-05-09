Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Up 12.4% on Strong Earnings

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s stock price was up 12.4% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.72, approximately 514,340 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 568,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 292.33% and a negative net margin of 3,100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 12,048 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,888.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $102.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

