Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $589.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report $589.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $641.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $560.59 million. Hologic posted sales of $852.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 131.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after buying an additional 73,714 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

HOLX traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,803. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

