Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post $49.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $50.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $201.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.80 million to $213.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $197.65 million, with estimates ranging from $190.40 million to $205.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. 91,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $47,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $70,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,075 shares of company stock worth $824,540 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

