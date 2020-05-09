Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.12). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $175,241.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,886.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,577 shares of company stock worth $295,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,276. The stock has a market cap of $206.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.08. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

