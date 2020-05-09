Zacks: Analysts Expect Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Nextdecade posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nextdecade.

Get Nextdecade alerts:

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of NEXT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 44,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,093. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Nextdecade has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 995.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nextdecade by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextdecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.