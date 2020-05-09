Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.72. Albany International posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $54.49. 130,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,512. Albany International has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

