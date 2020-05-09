Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.92. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.60. 1,370,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,169. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.