Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exelon (NYSE:EXC) to Hold

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the energy giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exelon continues to benefit from its strategy of investing in advanced technology, cost management and infrastructure improvement to expand the regulated business. Exelon’s $26-billion planned investment will be focused on grid modernization and boosting resilience of its system. Rate increase and higher realized energy prices continue to boost performance of the company. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility, price fluctuation in wholesale markets and weather variation. The possibility of increase in prices of Uranium and stringent government regulation are causes of concern. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

EXC traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,502. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 651.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 283,765 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 246,003 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $784,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,523 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

