Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are upbeat about Cardiovascular Systems’ year-over-year uptick in both global coronary and peripheral device revenues in the quarter. The newly-launched next-generation peripheral OAS with GlideAssist was notable in the quarter. Viperwire Advance’s launch post FDA approval instill optimism. Distribution agreement with OrbusNeich is going well. A strong solvency and capital structure and its product innovation efforts via R&D investments also buoy optimism. It put up a robust show in the second-quarter fiscal 2020 with better-than-expected revenue results. It has outperformed the industry over the past three months as well. However, the wider-than-expected loss, economic doldrums due to the coronavirus outbreak, operating loss and contraction of gross margin are concerning. Also, the company faces a stiff competition.”

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. 243,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.