Zacks: Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $19.54 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Zynex an industry rank of 48 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Zynex stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Zynex has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

