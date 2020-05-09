Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading 12.3% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.19, 1,369,724 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 921,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,194,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,893,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.